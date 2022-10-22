Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County.

The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved less than five acres.

Seven Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a trio of brush fires Saturday. (Jones County Fire Council)

The third brush fire was on a 40-acre field owned by Greg Griffith on Riverside Church Road, near Monroe Road.

Reportedly, an individual was burning a brush pile and it quickly got out of control, spreading over about half

VFDs responding to the fires were Southwest, South Jones, Boggy, Union, Johnson, Ovett and Moselle.

The Jones County Fire Council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that our area is still very dry and conditions are frequently windy. It is not a good idea to burn at this time. Please refrain from burning until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall.

Jones County fire units responded to a brush fire Saturday. (Jones County Fire Council)

