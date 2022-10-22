Win Stuff
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21,...
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road.

Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large shop engulfed in flames.

Dana Bumgardner, PIO for the council, said that Chris Knotts, the shop’s owner, was a work when the fire occurred. She said a neighbor called 911 after he noticed heavy black smoke coming from the shop and heard what sounded like an explosion.

The neighbor also moved a truck parked near the shop, which Bumgardner said likely saved the car.

No injuries were reported in the fire. However, the flames destroyed a side-by-side and killed seven chickens in a nearby chicken coop.

