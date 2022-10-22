Hattiesburg prepares for 5th ‘Make a Difference Day’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is gearing up for the annual “Make a Difference Day,” and city officials hope you’ll join them for a city-wide cleanup or participate in other community service projects in the Hub City.

This is the fifth year for the Hub City to participate, with 15 project sites spread across all five city wards.

You can join as a member of one of the project teams or go to the city’s Facebook or Instagram page to find out more about the event.

It begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through noon.

“If someone wants to participate and hasn’t signed up, that’s OK,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “They can show up at five key locations - Thames, Rowan, Duncan Lake, Fire Station Number One or North 34th Avenue; that gets somebody into every ward. We encourage folks, if they don’t sign up or go to one of those sites, they can just get a few friends and neighbors and go pick up litter in their own neighborhood.”

Barker said he wanted to remind residents to wear bright clothing and be mindful of traffic when taking part in the event.

He also said to be sure to post your activities for “Make a Difference Day” on social media.

