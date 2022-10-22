Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg prepares for 5th ‘Make a Difference Day’

The city of Hattiesburg is gearing up for the annual “Make a Difference Day,” and city officials hope you’ll join them for a city-wide cleanup.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is gearing up for the annual “Make a Difference Day,” and city officials hope you’ll join them for a city-wide cleanup or participate in other community service projects in the Hub City.

This is the fifth year for the Hub City to participate, with 15 project sites spread across all five city wards.

You can join as a member of one of the project teams or go to the city’s Facebook or Instagram page to find out more about the event.

It begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through noon.

“If someone wants to participate and hasn’t signed up, that’s OK,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “They can show up at five key locations - Thames, Rowan, Duncan Lake, Fire Station Number One or North 34th Avenue; that gets somebody into every ward. We encourage folks, if they don’t sign up or go to one of those sites, they can just get a few friends and neighbors and go pick up litter in their own neighborhood.”

Barker said he wanted to remind residents to wear bright clothing and be mindful of traffic when taking part in the event.

He also said to be sure to post your activities for “Make a Difference Day” on social media.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
Oak Grove man found guilty in Dec. 2019 murder of wife, Shauna Harris
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Construction is finally over in downtown Laurel, and the city has big plans to celebrate this...
Residents celebrate construction completion with Laurel Block Party
Construction is finally over in downtown Laurel, and the city has big plans to celebrate this...
Residents celebrate construction completion with Laurel Block Party
Beer is on the ballot in Lamar County.
Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales
The Covington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of threatening letters left...
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters