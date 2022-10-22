Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Ryan Moore, HPD public information officer, said the department would release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

