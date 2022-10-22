Gametime! - Week 9

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region rivalries were on full display across the Pine Belt in week nine of the high school football season. Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores:

  • Laurel (28) West Jones (21)
  • Hattiesburg (35) Wayne County (6)
  • Oak Grove (25) Brandon (20)
  • Jefferson Davis County (61) West Marion (8)
  • FCAHS (40) Sumrall (7)
  • Poplarville (20) Columbia (18)
  • Collins (34) North Forrest (6)
  • Lawrence County (33) Purvis (14)
  • Taylorsville (58) Richton (7)
  • Greene County (35) Northeast Jones (10)
  • Meridian (24) Petal (17)
  • Natchez (56) South Jones (13)
  • Lumberton (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
  • St. Stanislaus (34) Perry Central (14)
  • Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (14)
  • Jackson Academy (20) PCS (16) – OT
  • Mount Olive (28) Resurrection (15)
  • Mize (48) Stringer (13)
  • Bowling Green (49) Columbia Academy (29)
  • Picayune (56) George County (7)
  • Magee (41) Wesson (27)
  • Raleigh (48) McLaurin (12)
  • Stone (38) Pass Christian (0)
  • Jefferson County (34) Tylertown (0)
  • Vancleave (44) Pearl River Central (17)
  • Bay Springs (64) Salem (8) – Thursday

