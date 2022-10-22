Gametime! - Week 9
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region rivalries were on full display across the Pine Belt in week nine of the high school football season. Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores:
- Laurel (28) West Jones (21)
- Hattiesburg (35) Wayne County (6)
- Oak Grove (25) Brandon (20)
- Jefferson Davis County (61) West Marion (8)
- FCAHS (40) Sumrall (7)
- Poplarville (20) Columbia (18)
- Collins (34) North Forrest (6)
- Lawrence County (33) Purvis (14)
- Taylorsville (58) Richton (7)
- Greene County (35) Northeast Jones (10)
- Meridian (24) Petal (17)
- Natchez (56) South Jones (13)
- Lumberton (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
- St. Stanislaus (34) Perry Central (14)
- Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (14)
- Jackson Academy (20) PCS (16) – OT
- Mount Olive (28) Resurrection (15)
- Mize (48) Stringer (13)
- Bowling Green (49) Columbia Academy (29)
- Picayune (56) George County (7)
- Magee (41) Wesson (27)
- Raleigh (48) McLaurin (12)
- Stone (38) Pass Christian (0)
- Jefferson County (34) Tylertown (0)
- Vancleave (44) Pearl River Central (17)
- Bay Springs (64) Salem (8) – Thursday
