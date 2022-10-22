Gametime! - Week 9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region rivalries were on full display across the Pine Belt in week nine of the high school football season. Here’s a look at Friday night’s scores:

Laurel (28) West Jones (21)

Hattiesburg (35) Wayne County (6)

Oak Grove (25) Brandon (20)

Jefferson Davis County (61) West Marion (8)

FCAHS (40) Sumrall (7)

Poplarville (20) Columbia (18)

Collins (34) North Forrest (6)

Lawrence County (33) Purvis (14)

Taylorsville (58) Richton (7)

Greene County (35) Northeast Jones (10)

Meridian (24) Petal (17)

Natchez (56) South Jones (13)

Lumberton (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)

St. Stanislaus (34) Perry Central (14)

Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (14)

Jackson Academy (20) PCS (16) – OT

Mount Olive (28) Resurrection (15)

Mize (48) Stringer (13)

Bowling Green (49) Columbia Academy (29)

Picayune (56) George County (7)

Magee (41) Wesson (27)

Raleigh (48) McLaurin (12)

Stone (38) Pass Christian (0)

Jefferson County (34) Tylertown (0)

Vancleave (44) Pearl River Central (17)

Bay Springs (64) Salem (8) – Thursday

