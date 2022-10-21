ZooBoo: Ten days of fright at the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of ghouls and goblins, Hattiesburgers!

Friday served as the opening night for the annual Halloween event ZooBoo, hosted by the Hattiesburg Zoo.

For ten frightening nights, the zoo will be open after hours for people to experience some tricks but mostly treats.

“We have unlimited train rides, unlimited carousel rides, inflatables, jump house castles, as well as an obstacle course this year,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services at the zoo. “Kids can participate; that’s going to be included with their admission. There’s also going to be food specials throughout the night.”

The fear factor and additional attractions will pull in thousands throughout the next ten days.

Though it is meant to be spooky, Melissa Smith, a Pine Belt mother who has attended in the past, insists ZooBoo is great for all ages.

“We just love coming out every year and enjoying what the Hattiesburg Zoo provides through ZooBoo,” said Smith. “ZooBoo is offered to the Hattiesburg Community as a really creative and well-lit fun area for families. It’s just spooky enough to get their attention but not too scary for the little one.”

From cheap thrills to animals after dark, ZooBoo is expected to be a bit hit again in 2022.

“What better place can you do Halloween - animals, good food, good friends, family vibes, all that good stuff?” asked Kelly.

Tickets can be purchased online for $13 or at the gate for $15. Tickets are required for all visitors two years old and up.

