WATCH: Pine Belt residents see reflection of Starlink satellite in night sky

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people around the Pine Belt reported seeing strange lights in the sky on Thursday night.

Appearing as a straight line of bright lights, the U.S. National Weather Service reported that the phenomenon was caused by the sun’s reflection on the SpaceX Starlink satellite. The cluster of 54 satellites was launched earlier today from Cape Canaveral.

In the video below, Petal resident Daniel Beeson captured the lights as they passed over the area.

Dozens of Pine Belt residents reported seeing a strange line of lights moving across the sky on Thursday evening.

SpaceX’s website said that the satellite is visible at certain times of the year, and they have a program that can calculate when it will be visible in your area. To see when the satellite will make another appearance in the Pine Belt, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.