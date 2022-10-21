Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH: Pine Belt residents see reflection of Starlink satellite in night sky

Dozens of people around the Pine Belt reported seeing strange lights in the sky on Thursday night.
By Ame T. Posey and Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people around the Pine Belt reported seeing strange lights in the sky on Thursday night.

Appearing as a straight line of bright lights, the U.S. National Weather Service reported that the phenomenon was caused by the sun’s reflection on the SpaceX Starlink satellite. The cluster of 54 satellites was launched earlier today from Cape Canaveral.

In the video below, Petal resident Daniel Beeson captured the lights as they passed over the area.

Dozens of Pine Belt residents reported seeing a strange line of lights moving across the sky on Thursday evening.

SpaceX’s website said that the satellite is visible at certain times of the year, and they have a program that can calculate when it will be visible in your area. To see when the satellite will make another appearance in the Pine Belt, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Columbia Wildcats
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A
Columbia Wildcats
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A
6pm Headlines 10/20
6pm Headlines 10/20
Conference will be held for two days at Temple Baptist Church.
Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 19th Annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8.
Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales