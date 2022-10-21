Win Stuff
The sunshine and warm weather will continue into this weekend

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The weather will be perfect for those Friday night football games this evening! Temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s under clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s

Sunday will be warm and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will start off sunny and warm on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will move in late Tuesday night. That will give us a small chance of a few showers on Wednesday morning.

