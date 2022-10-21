State lawmakers mixed on EPA, Congressional probes into Mississippi spending on Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With two federal investigations underway into whether Mississippi discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for infrastructure, state lawmakers are split on whether the city’s water woes are the result of discrimination or failures of city leadership.

“Jackson for years, and it’s not just under this mayor, has not used its money wisely, has not planned ahead,” said Sen. John Polk. “I don’t know of any larger cities in Mississippi that are in the shape the city of Jackson is in. It’s incompetence against competence.”

Polk chaired the bi-partisan Senate subcommittee that helped draw up plans on how the state would allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Earlier this week, those plans came under fire when Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves asking for more information about how the state would use those funds, saying one program, in particular, could be “further perpetuating underinvestment in Jackson.”

That program, the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure (MCWI) grant program, gives cities and counties across the state the opportunity to apply for competitive grants to fund qualifying water, wastewater and stormwater projects.

Thompson and Maloney say Jackson would be eligible for just $42 million under the program, not nearly enough to address the city’s $1 billion in infrastructure needs.

They also question why Jackson must submit to an additional layer of oversight. Any MCWI money approved for the capital city would go into an account governed by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration. Other cities are not subject to that oversight.

Senators, though, say MCWI was the best way to ensure that all cities and counties in the state would receive an equal share of funding.

“We received $1.8 billion in ARPA funds, but we had over $8 billion in requests,” Sen. Hillman Frazier, a Democrat who also served on the Senate subcommittee, said. “So, we tried to come up with a system to maximize a maximum number of dollars, and one way of tracking it was to look at the infrastructure problems across the state and come up with a matching program, a dollar-for-dollar [program].”

The state allocated $450 million of that $1.8 billion to MCWI, which provides local governments with a dollar-for-dollar match for every ARPA dollar they use on qualifying work.

District 25. Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican who served on the subcommittee, said the program not only ensured funds were distributed equally, but offered a “carrot” of sorts so cities wouldn’t waste their ARPA dollars on “stupid stuff.”

Approximately 429 applications for MCWI were submitted, for an amount totaling $434.7 million, state figures show. 40 percent of that amount will be awarded in the first round of awards.

“Right off the bat, the city of Ridgeland knew of a project they needed money for. They had just annexed some area on the west side of the city... there were houses out there that had no sewer service,” Michel said. “Ridgeland had already done some homework, and what it would take to get sewer lines run to all of those houses in that area, and they were very excited to put their plan forward.”

As for the additional oversight required for Jackson, Michel said it did not originate in the subcommittee and did not say whether he thought the DFA provision was needed.

Frazier said news reports on Jackson, including reports on the infighting between the mayor and council over the garbage contract, prompted state leaders to take action.

“Sometimes things are put in place to make sure that the investment that the state puts out there is actually used properly,” he said. “That’s one reason why it was done.”

Jackson received a little more than $42 million in ARPA, meaning it would have been able to double that to more than $84 million.

However, the city spent about $7 million of that early on, in part, to give police and firefighters premium pay bonuses for working during the pandemic, and to help make up for a budget shortfall at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The city had plans to invest in other economic projects as well, including a market on Farish Street, but the council pumped the brakes on all those plans amid the water crisis, ordering the mayor to use the remaining $35.6 million on water and sewer.

Jackson submitted its application to MCWI by the September 30 deadline, seeking matches on the full $35.6 million amount.

Michel said had water been a priority for the city, Jackson would have dedicated all of its ARPA allocation to that cause.

“If Bennie Thompson wants to complain about the state not giving enough to Jackson, you realize that we have the county of Hinds that got $45 million, and we allowed Hinds to partner with Jackson. If they had put up their $45 million, we would have matched that also,” Michel said.

Combined the $42 million from the city and the $45 million from the county could have given Jackson around $174 million for infrastructure work. “And then you get back the hundred million they [the city] wasted on Siemens and there’s a quarter of a billion dollars right there,” Michel said.

Michel was referring to Jackson’s Siemens contract expenses. Jackson paid the company nearly $90 million to overhaul its billing system, but the upgrades never worked. Jackson eventually sued Siemens and settled the suit for the contract costs, about a third of which went to cover the city’s legal costs.

Jackson used most of the remaining funds to bring the city into compliance with its bond covenants and to prop up its water/sewer enterprise fund, which is still not generating what it should due to complications from the Siemens work.

Days after Thompson and Maloney launched their investigation, EPA’s Office of External Civil Rights Compliance announced their own probe into how the state has distributed federal infrastructure funds.

The agency is looking into whether the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act in its funding of water infrastructure, treatment programs and other activities in Jackson, a majority-Black city. It also is looking into whether MDEQ has or is putting policies in place to ensure non-discrimination, a requirement of all recipients that receive federal assistance.

Rep. Earle Banks, a Democrat, says he witnessed attitudes change at the Mississippi Capitol when the city’s leadership transitioned from Kane Ditto, the city’s last white mayor, to Harvey Johnson Jr.

“And we see the negative attitude toward Jackson. It may be subtle, sometimes it’s not subtle,” he said. “You may not see it on the floor with legislation, but you see it in the hall, you hear it in the lavatory, you hear it on the elevators and other conversations that you might be privy to,” he said. “But there’s a sense of ‘Keep Jackson down’ at the State Capitol Building.”

Rep. Chris Bell points to the fact that Jackson has been denied state help several times in recent years. “You look at the bills that have been introduced to help the city of Jackson, and with respect to the water situation, and the majority of those bills have either died in committee or died on the House floor,” he said.

Last year, the city asked for $47 million to address problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant amid a winter water crisis that crippled production there. The request went nowhere.

“We, as legislators in the House from the Jackson delegation, for years have ben asking for help with the city of Jackson [for] the water treatment plant, only to be denied,” Bell, a Democrat, added. “The only way we can get to the bottom of it is to have someone look at it.”

