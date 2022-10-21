Residents celebrate construction completion with Laurel Block Party

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is finally over in downtown Laurel, and the city has big plans to celebrate this Saturday.

City officials said the Laurel Block Party has been two months in the making. The original block party was supposed to be on Sept. 10, but rain delayed it until the weekend.

Central Avenue will be closed once again on Saturday, Oct. 21, but this time it’s to celebrate the end of construction, not because of it.

Downtown merchants will be open all day. There will also be a hamburger eating contest, a fashion show, live music and activities available for kids.

“We will begin with a ribbon cutting, but it will turn into a just sort of a mini festival throughout the day,” said Caroline Burks, executive director of Laure Main Street. “All of our merchants down here, we really just want to highlight what they do since it’s been so hard to get to them for so long. So we just really want to put the focus on them, and everybody come out and see what they have to offer.”

The block party will kick off with the ribbon cutting at noon.

