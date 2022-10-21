Win Stuff
PRCC jobs fair helps students plan for future goals

Educators at a Pine Belt community college said jobs are readily available in the area if you have the right skills.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG. (WDAM) - Educators at a Pine Belt community college said jobs are readily available in the area if you have the right skills.

Pearl River Community College (PRCC) held a college transfer/career fair on its Hattiesburg campus for more than 400 students on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The dean of career-technical education, James David Collum, said the job market is better for students now than before the pandemic.

PRCC offers multiple academic programs and more than 40 different career technical education pathways.

Students said Thursday’s event would give them a chance to start planning their next steps.

