Police seeking wanted man in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man.

According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15.

The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South 16th Avenue in Laurel. No injuries were reported.

Nixon has been placed on National Crime Information Center as wanted.

Sgt. Carr is the lead investigator in this case.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

