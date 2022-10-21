Win Stuff
PIB holds FAA-required triennial emergency response exercise

Fire personnel at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and local volunteer firefighters took part in an event Thursday that could one day save lives.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire personnel at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and local volunteer firefighters took part in an event Thursday that could one day save lives.

It’s all part of a federally required exercise at the airport every three years, the triennial emergency response exercise.

“Federal Aviation (Administration) Regulation 139, which certificates this airport to be an air carrier and allows Delta, United, those type of air carriers to come here, requires every three years we do a full-scale triennial exercise,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

This year’s event involved the simulated crash of an aircraft on takeoff.

An old steel pipe represented the downed plane, and several students from William Carey University played the roles of passengers injured in the crash.

“This year, as usual, we supplied some victims from the crash to go to the local hospitals, which are Forrest General and Merit-Wesley, and they will conduct mass casualties in their emergency rooms for that, so it’s really a community, joint kind of effort,” Heanue said.

The exercise also provided good training for airport firefighters and volunteer first responders.

“We’ve got water supply, incident command, communications,” said Daniel Carney, fire department chief at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “There’s a lot of moving parts when the call goes out. Just to make sure that we’re all on the same page, and we train a lot on that, and we’re just putting it all to the test today.”

Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments participated, along with personnel from Jones and Forrest County emergency management agencies.

