MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in George County

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

Sources at the scene tell us it started as a domestic call around midnight. The source says a suspect was eventually wounded when he was hit by a deputies bullet, but those injuries aren’t life threatening.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, they’ll share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

