Less out-of-state demand means more homeless pets at Hub City Humane Society

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A South Mississippi animal shelter is housing an increasing number of homeless pets due, in large part, to decreasing demand from out-of-state adoption sites.

Hub City Humane Society relies on transport services to move large numbers of its homeless animals to Northern states, where there are more stringent spay and neuter laws.

However, the number of transports lately has dropped, and those that do show up are taking fewer animals.

“Our transports have decreased in frequency as well as the number of animals that we are able to get on each truck, so we are moving a quarter of the animals that we were at one point,” said Michelle Parker, shelter manager at Hub City Humane Society.

“Save Them All” Animal Transport, based in South Carolina, is one of the transports making regular stops at Hub City Humane Society.

They take pets from Hattiesburg to an animal rescue in Connecticut.

Lynne Cutting, the operations manager for “Save Them All,” says now that the pandemic has waned, fewer people in Northern states are willing to take in homeless pets.

“COVID was the best thing that happened to (homeless pets), and now that we’ve opened back up, a lot of people are not feeling that they have time for their animals, so the shelters are filling back up now,” Cutting said.

“Save Them All” is currently making two trips a month to Hub City Humane Society.

Parker hopes more Pine Belt residents will spay and neuter their animals, to cut down on the number of pets needing homes.

She also hopes more volunteers will step up to help her shelter with foster care and other needs.

If you’d like to help, call 601-596-2206 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.