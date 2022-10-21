Laurel holds luncheon for Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department congratulated the annual Firefighter of the Year Award Winner on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a luncheon.

The department also added a new award to celebrate an exemplary fire officer this year.

Alandis Jones, who has been with the department for two years, won Firefighter of the Year.

“I was very shocked to get it,” said Jones. “I wasn’t expecting to get it this year. I’m a newer guy, so I’m very humbled to have this, and I’m very thankful.”

Robby McLaurin, who has served with the department for 30 years, was honored with the first Officer of the Year award.

“It means a lot,” said McLaurin. “It shows that the other officers have trust in you, and I guess you could say that they respect you.”

McLaurin and Jones were nominated and voted for by their peers for these awards.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.