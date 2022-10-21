Hub City’s Heidelberg retires from MDAH board

From Mississippi Department of Archives and History Communications Department

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez.

Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage Trust and the Mississippi Historical Society.

The two-term trustee was the Pine Belt’s lone representative on the nine-person, MSDHA board at the time of his retirement.

served as the president of the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association in 2011, and has served on the National Register of Historic Places Review Board since 2012.

Heidelberg was involved in the restoration of several properties in the Hattiesburg community, including the Saenger Theater and Forrest County Courthouse.

“Web’s continued dedication to preserving our state’s historic resources is both remarkable and unwavering,” MDAH director Katie Blount said. “He and his wife, Michelle, will be greatly missed by his board colleagues and the MDAH staff.”

Arnold “TJ” Taylor of Madison was elected to the board during Friday’s meeting to fill the unexpired term of Edmond Hughes, who stepped down earlier this year.

Taylor’s nomination will be submitted to the Mississippi Senate for confirmation.

