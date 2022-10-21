Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City’s Heidelberg retires from MDAH board

Web Heidelberg sat on the MSDHA board for 12 years, including during the renovations/repairs at...
Web Heidelberg sat on the MSDHA board for 12 years, including during the renovations/repairs at the historic Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Department of Archives and History Communications Department

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez.

Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage Trust and the Mississippi Historical Society.

The two-term trustee was the Pine Belt’s lone representative on the nine-person, MSDHA board at the time of his retirement.

served as the president of the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association in 2011, and has served on the National Register of Historic Places Review Board since 2012.

Heidelberg was involved in the restoration of several properties in the Hattiesburg community, including the Saenger Theater and Forrest County Courthouse.

“Web’s continued dedication to preserving our state’s historic resources is both remarkable and unwavering,” MDAH director Katie Blount said. “He and his wife, Michelle, will be greatly missed by his board colleagues and the MDAH staff.”

Arnold “TJ” Taylor of Madison was elected to the board during Friday’s meeting to fill the unexpired term of Edmond Hughes, who stepped down earlier this year.

Taylor’s nomination will be submitted to the Mississippi Senate for confirmation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
Oak Grove man found guilty in Dec. 2019 murder of wife, Shauna Harris
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole

Latest News

Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
Photo, L to R: Alonda Thomas and Rachel James-Terry receive the $100K check
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA
City of Laurel collecting blood as part of its Domestic Violence Awareness Month program.
City of Laurel holding blood drive until 3 p.m.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County