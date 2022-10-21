Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 19th Annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Education is the best medicine in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting the 19th annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

Event organizers said that medical professionals, parents and teachers are welcome to come by the conference and learn new ways of treating ADHD and similar neurological disorders.

“We’re glad to speak to parents and educators, as well as healthcare workers and mental healthcare workers, about how we can help our students and other individuals with learning differences, mental health differences and challenges,” said Jonathan Shook, M.D., a pediatrician with Hattiesburg Clinic Connections. “We love being able to increase the awareness in the community and equip people with more tools.”

The second day of the conference will kick off at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg at 8 a.m.

