Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 19th Annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference

Medical professionals from across the region gathered in Hattiesburg to discuss the latest research and resources related to ADHD and related conditions.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Education is the best medicine in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting the 19th annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

Event organizers said that medical professionals, parents and teachers are welcome to come by the conference and learn new ways of treating ADHD and similar neurological disorders.

“We’re glad to speak to parents and educators, as well as healthcare workers and mental healthcare workers, about how we can help our students and other individuals with learning differences, mental health differences and challenges,” said Jonathan Shook, M.D., a pediatrician with Hattiesburg Clinic Connections. “We love being able to increase the awareness in the community and equip people with more tools.”

The second day of the conference will kick off at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg at 8 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Forrest County Emergency Management and the United Way of Southeast Mississippi host an...
Forrest EMA & United Way seek to improve volunteer disaster response
Forrest General Spirit of Women Drop and Shop event
Forrest General hosts ‘Drop and Shop’ event to benefit cancer patients
As you start your holiday shopping, Forrest General Hospital wants you to remember cancer...
Forrest General hosts ‘Drop and Shop’ event to benefit cancer patients
Forrest General/ Hattiesburg Public Schools Job fair
Hattiesburg schools partner with Forrest General for career fair