Guatemala man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg has been identified nearly five days after the incident.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was identified as 31-year-old Fausti Isreal Lopez Hernandez, of Guatemala, on Thursday afternoon. His family has been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said they received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, a deceased male was discovered in the southbound lanes of U.S. 49.

The driver of a 2018 Nissan that stuck the pedestrian stopped near the scene and contacted authorities, Hattiesburg police said. The driver also cooperated with the investigation.

HPD said the incident has been listed as a fatality, but there have been no charges filed at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.