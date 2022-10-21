Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Governor Tate Reeves, local non-profit kicks off new thanksgiving tradition

By WLBT.com Staff and Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is partnering with Extra Table to bring an old Thanksgiving custom to Mississippi.

The Governor chose to spare one fortunate turkey from the Thanksgiving table by extending an official pardon. For those who don’t know, this is a great American tradition stemming from the first pardon by Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.

Extra Table, a state-wide feeding nonprofit, kicked off the new Thanksgiving tradition at the Governor’s Mansion, a fundraiser that will feed many Mississippians.

According to the press release, the 3rd Annual Tackle Hunger Holiday Campaign, sponsored by The First Bank, is a virtual fundraiser where donors can help feed families a holiday meal through Extra Table this holiday season. A $15 donation covers the cost of putting a turkey on a table for a family this Thanksgiving.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to take a moment to pause and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for,” said Governor Reeves. “I want to thank Extra Table for helping to provide Mississippi families with turkeys this Thanksgiving, and I encourage everyone to get involved and support this noble mission.”

The press release states that the grand gobbler was selected from Morning Dew Pastures based on its temperament, appearance, and the enthusiasm of farmers Greg and Cheryle Crosby to support Extra Table’s feeding efforts.

Eric Waldron of The First Bank announced the turkey’s name that was pardoned. Hundreds of nominations and votes were taken on Extra Table’s social media pages in advance of the pardoning of Wilhelmina Wishbone.

If you want to help put a turkey on someone’s table this holiday season, you can make a Venmo donation to @ExtraTable or at TackleHungerTogether.com

Click here for more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
Oak Grove man found guilty in Dec. 2019 murder of wife, Shauna Harris

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near...
Plane with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard crashes in Mississippi on Oct. 20, 1977
Jones College football
Bobcats stay unbeaten with win at Mississippi Delta
Jones College football
Bobcats stay unbeaten with win at Mississippi Delta
Columbia Wildcats
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A
Columbia Wildcats
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A