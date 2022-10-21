Gorgeous weekend to carry into early part of week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Friday afternoon, everyone!
Expect sunshine the rest of Friday afternoon here in the Pine Belt, with high temperatures in the upper-70s.
For area football games Friday night, skies will be clear with temperatures in the 60s, so make sure you have a light jacket or sweater.
By Saturday morning, lows will slip into the lower-50s. During Saturday, look for the weather to be a little warmer, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the lower-50s.
Sunday through Monday, things look dry with highs in the lower-80s and low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Rain chances will increase to 30 percent on Tuesday as a weak front moves through.
High temperatures will run in the mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday, with the low temperatures dipping into the mid-50s under partly-cloudy skies.
