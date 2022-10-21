Win Stuff
Gorgeous weekend to carry into early part of week

WDAM 7s Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the Pine Belt
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Friday afternoon, everyone!

Expect sunshine the rest of Friday afternoon here in the Pine Belt, with high temperatures in the upper-70s.

For area football games Friday night, skies will be clear with temperatures in the 60s, so make sure you have a light jacket or sweater.

By Saturday morning, lows will slip into the lower-50s. During Saturday, look for the weather to be a little warmer, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the lower-50s.

Sunday through Monday, things look dry with highs in the lower-80s and low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will increase to 30 percent on Tuesday as a weak front moves through.

High temperatures will run in the mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday, with the low temperatures dipping into the mid-50s under partly-cloudy skies.

