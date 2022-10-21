Game of the Week: West Jones at Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Postseason, region matchup, backyard game- It doesn’t matter. Every single time Laurel and West Jones meet, it means something. This year is no exception.

“You know you’re going to get their best and they know they’re going to get our best. It matters,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said.

“I know they’re going to bring their ‘A’ game,” Laurel offensive lineman Malachi Breland said. “They’re going to test us and we’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

“It’s West Jones and it’s Laurel, ‘nough said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “It’s one of those games that as a coach you get in the profession for. As a player, it’s one of those games you want to be a part of. It’s going to be a bunch of fans here, it’s going to be a big game atmosphere, huge playoff implications on the line. It really doesn’t get any better than that.”

“We’re all ready for this game. This is the game we’ve been waiting for,” West Jones quarterback Marlon Lindsey said. “It’s a lot of competitiveness in that game. You got to play every snap. You got to play 110 percent.”

This game is not only important for region standings, but it’s also an opportunity to prepare for the postseason.

That’s because the Mustangs and the Golden Tornadoes have clashed on the way to South State the past two years.

“It’s too early to predict the future, but you always know there’s a very strong possibility if you play them that first time, there’s a chance you’re going to see them again,” Earnest said.

“You kind of measure yourself, where you are at this point in the year and what your ability is to play farther on in the year,” Pierson said.

Similar to those games in the past, West Jones boasts a physical defense.

“Year in and year out, [they’re] going to be one of the better defensive teams not only in the area but in the state in our classification. We know we’re going to have to play very well offensively if we want to be successful,” Earnest said.

That Mustang ‘D’ will have their hands full in the box against the Laurel big men.

“I expect this game to be a real tough game. It’s going to be a battle in the trenches,” Breland said. “I feel like whoever controls the line of scrimmage, is going to win the game.”

“You’re exactly right. You hit the nail on the head. We got to control the line of scrimmage defensively. We can’t let them maul us which they do everybody they play,” Pierson said.

“It kind of starts with them,” Earnest said. “Obviously, we’re a team that likes to run the football but we feel like we have weapons on the perimeter that if you want to focus on the run, we’ve got people on the outside.”

Kickoff is at 7 pm between the bricks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.