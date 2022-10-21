Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says

marijuana joint
marijuana joint(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Legal marijuana could be coming to five additional states after the midterm elections.

NORML, which advocates for legalization and follows the issue around the country, said measures that make it onto the ballot usually pass.

“State level ballot initiatives have largely been very successful when it comes to ending prohibition at the state level,” NORML Political Director Morgan Fox.

Federal changes could be coming as well. The Biden administration is considering removing marijuana from schedule one drug status, which is reserved for the most dangerous drugs.

Attorney Lisa Pittman says that would overhaul how marijuana works in the country because companies could operate across state lines.

“Why wouldn’t you just grow in the Carolinas or wherever it’s cheaper for you, and extract somewhere else and retail somewhere else,” American Bar Association member Lisa Pittman said.

Pittman, who formerly chaired the American Bar Association’s Cannabis Law and Policy Committee, said that could make marijuana operate much like the beer industry, where a few large companies taking charge.

“We’re going to have the pharmaceutical companies step in, and then the medical marijuana movement as we know it today with all these state siloed markets is just going to go away,” Pittman said.

Pittman said it is a tall order for the administration to change policy so quickly.

“I would be shocked if in a mere year, or a year and a half during the remainder of this administration, they are going to come up with a new scheduling.”

Biden will pardon those with federal marijuana possession charges, but the ABA said that only applies to about 6500 people nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
Oak Grove man found guilty in Dec. 2019 murder of wife, Shauna Harris

Latest News

Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year
HPD said the incident has been listed as a fatality, but there are no charges filed at this time.
Guatemala man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday