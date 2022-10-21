Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population.

Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park to “recapture the park” and change the atmosphere back to a family, friendly area.

“Cotton Mill Park had begun to be a haven, or a drawing point, for some homeless,” said Mayor Johnny Magee. “Some of the people actually that were in and out of Cotton Mill Park were not homeless. They would just, that was somewhere for them to come and hang out and to, I guess, enjoy each other’s company.”

The reason for shutting down the park? Safety.

Mayor Magee said he received several concerns over the parks’ visitors.

“We began to get complaints about indecent exposure,” said Magee. “We received complaints about drug use. We received complaints about full frontal nudity.”

However, some community members said they are also concerned about the homeless, hoping they are safe now that the park has been off-limits.

“This is a place they came and felt like family,” said David McGowin, the ministries director at Ellisville First United Methodist Church. “They weren’t related to each other, but they had this one thing in common: That they didn’t have a place to stay. And so, yeah, this was a place of safety for them. Some will go back to the Salvation Army, and some who choose to live on the streets.”

The Salvation Army is the only shelter in the city, and McGowin hopes the community will help join the shelter’s efforts.

“Some people are scared of that word, ‘homeless,’ and yes, we do need to be careful, we do need to be safe, but as I have found, I’ve got a lot more in common with them than I have differences with them,” said McGowin. “And so, Laurel is a friendly, compassionate town. The city called ‘beautiful,’ and so, we want to take care of everybody, but especially those who are in need.”

Magee said the city plans to reopen the park now that the people congregating there have left. However, there is currently no specific reopening date.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.