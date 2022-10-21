Win Stuff
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters

By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation involving threatening letters is underway in Covington County.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters, all handwritten and placed in mailboxes in north Covington County. One was also found in Smith County.

The letters made various, vague threats and didn’t come with any envelopes.

One threat prompted the Covington County School District to impose a soft lockdown for all schools that lasted about two hours Thursday morning.

Perkins said his department is taking the case seriously, piecing together evidence and chasing down leads.

“Right now, we have in our possession five letters and two possible letters that are out there,” Perkins said. “It’s in the northeastern part of the county in a general area - the Gilmer area, Lilly Valley area is where they are coming from. It appears to us that the handwriting is all from the same person. This person that is responsible for it, they’re looking at making threats toward citizens, and it’s terroristic threats as far as we’re concerned.”

Perkins said the letters are similar to others found in mailboxes a couple of years ago. However, investigators could not determine who sent those letters at that time.

