Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It doesn’t get much better than the game on tap Friday in Columbia.

The Wildcats (7-1) hosts Poplarville (7-1) for the top spot in Region 7-4A – a rematch of last season’s Class 4A South State Championship.

The Hornets only loss of the year is to undefeated Picayune of Class 5A. The defending 4A champion Wildcats only defeat came at the hands of reigning Class 3A state champs Jefferson Davis County.

“A well-coached team, we respect them a lot,” said senior wide receiver Kendale Johnson. “A big game, big crowd. Everybody knows two tough teams. We’re ready for it, we’re smiling down. We can’t wait ‘til Friday get here. It’s a good team, great opponent, we’re ready for the challenge.”

“When you play Poplarville you’re going to get a well-disciplined, well-coached, a team that gets after it,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “So we’re going to have to be on point Friday, we’re really going to have to play at a level that we may not have played at this year. Not only do we have to have a great effort for four quarters but a great focus and discipline for four quarters to be able to have a chance to win it right there at the end.”

