City of Laurel opening first two-lane roundabout

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City Beautiful is ready to open its first two-lane roundabout.

The roundabout sits at the intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue in downtown Laurel, more recently known as Laurel’s historic “Five Points.”

The project rounds off extensive road upgrades to the downtown area, and city leaders said they look forward to its safety benefits.

“These are cropping up all over the state, and statistically, they’re safer than the kinds of intersections we’ve had there in the past, so we’re really excited to see how this works and have this new setup for our traffic in downtown Laurel,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Streets’ executive director.

The roundabout opens Wednesday, Oct. 26.

