City of Laurel holding blood drive until 3 p.m.

City of Laurel collecting blood as part of its Domestic Violence Awareness Month program.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is holding a blood drive today to cap off Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A mobile blood unit will be in the Laurel Police Department parking lot until 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had issued a proclamation, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

That proclamation ended with the following:

“Now, therefore, I, Johnny Magee, Mayor of the City of Laurel, do hereby proclaim the month of October 2022 as National Domestic Violence Month and reaffirm the commitment of Laurel, Jones County, Mississippi, to respect and enforce victims’ rights and address their needs during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and throughout the year; and express our appreciation for those victims and crime survivors who have turned personal tragedy into a motivating force to improve our response to victims of crime and build a more just community.”

