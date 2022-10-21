Bobcats stay unbeaten with win at Mississippi Delta

Jones College Sports Information

MOORHEAD, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College posted a methodical, 31-10 victory over Mississippi Delta here on a chilly Thursday night at Jim Randall Stadium.

The victory sets up a showdown between the Bobcats and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Oct. 27 in Perkinston. Jones is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the MACCC South Division, while MGCCC is 4-1 in division play.

The winner of the battle between the Bobcats and Bulldogs will be the top seed out of the South Division and will host a playoff game on Nov. 5, while the loser will be the No. 2 seed and go to Northwest in its playoff opener.

Jones wasted little time in taking the lead vs. the Trojans. The Bobcat defense forced a 3-and-out to start the game and took over at the MDCC 39-yard line following a punt.

Seven plays later, Robert Henry (Lumberton) scored on a 7-yard run and Yohan Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 7-0 with 8:56 to play in the opening quarter.

After another 3-and-out, Jones started its next drive at its own 26 following a punt. The Bobcats went 52 yards in nine plays with Thompson booting a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 4:15 to play in the first quarter.

The Bobcats added to the lead in the second quarter when DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) directed a 57-yard, nine-play drive for a touchdown. DJ Smith connected with Tavion Smith (Oak Grove) on a 19-yard scoring strike and Thompson’s PAT made it 17-0 with 9:49 to play in the first half.

The Jones’ defense set up the next score when Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jackson Academy) intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards to the Trojan 23. It was Webb’s fifth pick of the season, which leads the NJCAA.

Four plays later, Henry scored on a 1-yard run, giving him a nation’s best 17 rushing touchdowns on the year. Thompson’s conversion made it 24-0 with 6:35 to play in the second quarter.

The Bobcats took the second half kickoff and marched 57 yards in 11 plays, but Thompson’s 30-yard field goal attempt was off to the left.

On the next drive, MDCC went 59 yards in eight plays. Davon Klein kicked a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-3 with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bobcats took the ensuing kickoff and proceeded to drive 86 yards in 10 plays. The DJ Smith to Tavion Smith connection worked again – this time on a 7-yard touchdown strike. Thompson’s extra point made it 31-3 with 2:05 to play in the third quarter.

MDCC added a touchdown when backup quarterback Donovan Cole scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 66-yard, 11-play drive. Klein’s extra point ended the scoring with 1:20 to play in the final quarter.

Henry rushed 17 times for 109 yards, giving him a nation’s best 1,081 yards. He is averaging 135.1 yards per game.

DJ Smith rushed for 61 yards and passed for 38. Omar Johnson (Columbia) had 54 yards on eight carries. Qua Sanders (West Lowndes) had four catches for 30 yards.

Defensively, Jamison Kelly (Columbia), Josh Belk (Fort Lawn, South Carolina), Kamarius Husband (West Marion), Javarian Jenkins (Oak Grove), Peyton Anderson (Columbia), Ricky Willis (Harrison Central) and Janirr Wade (Stone Mountain, Georgia) each had four tackles.

The Bobcats had 23 first downs, 233 yards rushing, 121 yards passing and 354 yards of total offense. MDCC had 12 first downs, 83 yards rushing, 115 yards passing and 198 yards of offense.

Mississippi Delta, 0-8, hosts East Mississippi on Oct. 27 to end its season.

