Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer is on the ballot in Lamar County.

At the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Lamar County residents will have the chance to vote to make their county wet. This includes cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall.

“I’m not just advocating alcohol; I’m advocating growth,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers.

Outside of West Hattiesburg, businesses in Lamar County are unable to sell alcohol, and many local businesses are feeling the financial effects.

“It’s crazy the amount of customers coming into your restaurant telling you, ‘We would be here on these nights if you had beer or if you had wine,” said Casey Tyler, the owner of Bandits BBQ in Sumrall.

Many Lamar County patrons take their business elsewhere when they want to enjoy a drink.

“Here in Sumrall, we don’t have that option right now,” said Tony Leslie, the owner of The Local Eatery in Sumrall. “We lose a lot of business to Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas that are able to do that.”

Though there are people on both sides, proponents of the idea want to keep money within county lines.

Rogers said he thinks this may be the “last call” for a change to happen.

“This is probably our last time we do it (vote on the issue) because it took a lot to get it this time,” said Rogers. “So, if we miss it this time, I’m pretty certain that it’ll be a long time before it comes again.”

If approved, wine, spirits and beer will be approved - limited to 5%, 6% and 8% alcohol by weight, respectively.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.