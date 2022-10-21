Win Stuff
2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident involving two teenagers early Friday morning sent a South Jones High School football player to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were injured in the single-vehicle accident on Ovett-Moselle Road at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

One declined transport for minor injuries, while the other was airlifted to UMMC.

South Jones football coach Todd Breland confirmed late Friday afternoon that one of his players had been seriously injured in the early-morning crash.

Moselle, Union, Ovett, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

