Temperatures will continue to warm-up as wwarm upe head into the weekend

The weather will be cool this evening as temperatures cool down into the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for those Friday night football games.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will start off sunny and warm on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will move in late Tuesday night. That will give us a small chance of a few showers for Wednesday morning.

