Roundabout opening soon in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel announced the roundabout at Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue will be open for traffic on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The roundabout is part of the extensive road improvements made to the downtown area in recent years. It will be the city’s first two-lane roundabout and will open up the 500 block of Central Avenue to two-way traffic.

Since many drivers may not have experienced traveling through a two-lane roundabout, the city provided additional educational resources to assist our local drivers in making this transition.

The city provided a graphic and a link to a video provided by MDOT to help drivers navigate this new feature.

- (City of Laurel)

