Police: 17-year-old admitted to drinking 4 beers before crash that killed teen

A 17-year-old driver has been charged in the death of a teen killed in a car crash.
By Tosin Fakile, Tony Garcia, Michael Warrick, Joylyn Bukovac and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teen driver in a fatal crash in Tennessee is facing charges after police said he admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Nashville police said the 17-year-old would be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault.

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday. Police said the car, a Honda Accord, was traveling extremely fast on a highway when the 17-year-old lost control in a curve. The vehicle crossed all four lanes and left the roadway, eventually stopping in a wooded area. Witnesses told officers the car appeared to go airborne for a time before crashing.

When they talked with the driver, police said he showed signs of impairment and admitted to having four beers before the crash.

The girl killed in the crash is presumed to be a 14-year-old who attended Hunters Lane High School, WSMV reported. However, her identity has not been confirmed due to the extent of her injuries.

Authorities said two other teens in the car, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the area where the crash occurred is known for being a problem with speeders.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

