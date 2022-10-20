Win Stuff
Parts of I-59 shutdown in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.

No injuries were reported.

Hill did not say what caused the fire.

WDAM will continue monitoring the situation and update if new information becomes available.

