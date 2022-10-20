Win Stuff
Oak Grove man found guilty in Dec. 2019 murder of wife, Shauna Harris

Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
Percy Harris, 33, was charged with murder after his wife was found dead in December 2019.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County judge sentenced an Oak Grove man to life in prison for the murder of his wife.

Hal Kittrell, district attorney for the 15th Circuit Court, said on Thursday, Oct. 20, a jury found 42-year-old Percy LeRon Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Shauna Wright Harris.

The murder occurred on Dec. 22, 2019, at the couple’s home in the Oak Grove community.

Lamar County man charged with murder in wife’s death

“This case stems from a married couple going through a divorce,” said Kittrell. “On the night of Shauna’s death, she and the defendant were the only two people in their bedroom. Shauna suffered three gunshot wounds to her face and four stab wounds to her forehead.”

Throughout the trial, Kittrell said Percy Harris maintained his innocence and claimed that Shauna Harris committed suicide.

“I have never in my years as a prosecutor heard of a case where a person shoots themselves in the face three times and stabs themselves four times in the face,” said Kittrell. “Mr. Harris would not accept responsibility for her death, but fortunately, this Lamar County jury reached a logical conclusion that he did cause her death.

“I believe justice has been served. Mr. Harris is being held responsible for Shauna’s death. We pray for the family’s peace and comfort with this verdict.”

Kittrell also thanked the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit for their efforts in the investigation.

