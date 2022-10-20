Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon High School is just as lethal when it beat Oak Grove to claim the 2021 Class 6A South State Championship.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-6A) returned nearly everybody on offense, including the two-headed monster at running back Jarvis Durr and Nate Blount who have combined for 1,297 yards rushing.

The Warriors (6-2, 3-1) sit in a three-way tie for second place in Region 3-6A with three games to play – the first a Friday night clash with Brandon at 7 p.m.

Head coach Drew Causey feels Oak Grove is finding its stride after a 41-16 win at Terry last Friday.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Causey said. “Last week was a very consistent week for us. Felt like we played really well on offense, defense, special teams – all three phases. And that’s something we’ve tried to stress, being very consistent in our play and our effort and our intensity and trying to keep that for four quarters. I felt like we finally did that last week. We got a big one this week but, shoot, every game is big in our region. We’re having a good week of practice and just gotta go execute on Friday.”

