Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon High School is just as lethal when it beat Oak Grove to claim the 2021 Class 6A South State Championship.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-6A) returned nearly everybody on offense, including the two-headed monster at running back Jarvis Durr and Nate Blount who have combined for 1,297 yards rushing.

The Warriors (6-2, 3-1) sit in a three-way tie for second place in Region 3-6A with three games to play – the first a Friday night clash with Brandon at 7 p.m.

Head coach Drew Causey feels Oak Grove is finding its stride after a 41-16 win at Terry last Friday.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Causey said. “Last week was a very consistent week for us. Felt like we played really well on offense, defense, special teams – all three phases. And that’s something we’ve tried to stress, being very consistent in our play and our effort and our intensity and trying to keep that for four quarters. I felt like we finally did that last week. We got a big one this week but, shoot, every game is big in our region. We’re having a good week of practice and just gotta go execute on Friday.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
The Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood for multiple drug and...
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County...
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon
Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
Austin Jones, Perry Central
Player of the Week: Perry Central sophomore QB Austin Jones
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8