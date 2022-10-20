MSU to build Jim and Thomas Duff Center

Mississippi State University Communications

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — The Duff Brothers are continuing their giving ways.

A $15 million “cornerstone” gift from the Duffs will support construction of a new home for MIssissippi State University’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic, Disability Resource Center and Department of Kinesiology.

The gift will boost disability services and related educational studies at MSU through the establishment of The Jim and Thomas Duff Center.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees for Institutions of Higher Learning gave final approval to the project Thursday.

The 100,000-square-foot facility will provide state-of-the-art offices, classrooms and laboratories that enable increased hands-on training in the areas of physical and developmental disabilities, as well as kinesiology.

With construction set to begin in 2023, the center will be located at the campus core near the MSU Drill Field.

Its footprint and adjacent quadrangle will replace McCarthy Gymnasium, current home of the Department of Kinesiology.

“The new Jim and Thomas Duff Center will be a hub of innovative learning, research and outreach that will be transformational on our campus,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “This visionary investment that the Duff brothers are making in our university will benefit generations of our students, as well as the many children and families we will be able to better serve with expanded facilities, services and resources.

“We appreciate their support, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with them to help move our state forward.”

Known for their entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirits, Jim and Thomas Duff are the owners of Duff Capital Investors, a privately owned company headquartered in Columbia.

Comprised of more than 20 businesses from trucking, tires and automotive to construction, energy and insurance, it is the largest collective enterprise in the state.

DCI provides more than 13,000 employment opportunities across the nation and generates just less than $4 billion in total revenues.

Many of the DCI companies have distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective industries, including Southern Tire Mart, the largest commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer in North America, and KLLM Transport Services, the second largest temperature-controlled carrier in the U.S.

The brothers give to a wide variety of organizations and charities and are especially committed supporters of communities in which their Southern Tire Mart stores operate and the higher education system across Mississippi.

“Mississippi State is really doing good things for the state, and we want to be a part of that,” Jim Duff said. “It’s important to us to give back because it makes a difference for a lot of people.”

As someone who experiences dyslexia, Jim Duff understands first-hand the difficulties of a learning disability and hopes this new center will be an essential source of support for students in need of assistance.

“I didn’t do well in school, and I’ve competed my whole adult life with people who are very educated,” Duff said. “So, to me, education is very important. It brings me great satisfaction to be able to help this program and to invest in our state’s wonderful universities that are changing people’s lives every day.”

Tommy Duff saw the negative effect his brother’s experience had on his time as a student. As a result, he wants their investments to help others see and experience education as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

“Education should bring out the best in everyone,” said Tommy Duff. “We hope this gift will enable a center where students can grow their skills and self-confidence. There are a lot of bright kids in our state and at MSU, and we want them to have the ability to realize their potential to compete and succeed regardless of their means.”

MSU’s Department of Kinesiology, housed in the College of Education, has the largest enrollment of any university department. Offering five, distinct, concentration programs for undergraduate kinesiology majors, as well as specialized master’s and doctoral-level graduate training, the department supports the activities of a wide range of academic and research studies.

Also housed within MSU’s College of Education is the ADDC, an outreach service, training and research clinic under the direction of the college’s Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations.

Acting as the flagship clinic of the School Psychology Services Center, ADDC officially opened its doors in 2014 with a mission to provide high quality clinical services to the community, train future professionals and engage in research to enhance understanding of autism spectrum and developmental disorders.

When the clinic first started, it was serving five children. Now, clinic personnel meet with approximately 100 children every week, helping to fill the growing need for clinical services in North Mississippi.

Additionally, the clinic runs the autism liaison program that provides services to degree-seeking MSU students with autism.

“With the establishment of The Jim and Thomas Duff Center, Jim and Tommy have forever changed the landscape of support for individuals with disabilities in the state of Mississippi,” said Dan Gadke, associate dean for research in the College of Education/ADDC director. “Not only will this center serve to support direct interventions and long-term life outcomes for individuals with a wide variety of needs, but it will also offer a lifeline for families, professionals, educators and trainees throughout our state.”

Gadke said the donation will have a huge impact in the future as well.

“Most notably, this generous gift grants the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic the opportunity to train future professionals who will continue to advance psychological, behavioral and educational needs in Mississippi,” Gadke said. “By having a state-of-the-art center, we become even more competitive for research grants benefiting disability work and recruiting high-quality students to advance our state.

Jim and Thomas’ impact will resonate throughout Mississippi far past our lifetime and we are so very thankful for their generosity.”

For more information on The Jim and Thomas Duff Center, contact Les Potts, MSU’s associate vice president for administration at (662) 325-5864.

MSU is available online at www.msstate.edu

