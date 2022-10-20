Win Stuff
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling an officer-involved shooting involving Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

It occurred on Wednesday, October 19 around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford.

No other details were released.

MBI said it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

