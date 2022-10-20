Jones College hosting 2nd Maroon & Gold Meet Up and Job Fair

Win Stuff
By Charles Herrington
Oct. 19, 2022
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of high school and junior college students are learning more about careers and four-year colleges during an annual two-day event at Jones College.

The second annual “Maroon & Gold Meet Up” gives students a chance to interact with business and industry leaders, military recruiters, colleges and universities.

“We’ve invited all of our in-district high school students, as well as our Jones College students, and we’re expecting about 1,600 students to come through over the course of the two days,” said Amanda McLeod, vice president for enrollment management at Jones College.

The students were entertained by “Jones on Stage” and played several games and other activities.

Students from 22 high schools are participating.

“I’ve gotten to talk to a lot of different schools and gotten a lot of opportunities with a lot of different people,” said Iquec Magee, a senior at Seminary High School. “It’s a really nice environment.”

Jasmine Cooley, a senior at Wayne Academy, agreed and said there was a lot to learn at the event.

“I like to be out and see everybody and see the possibilities and see the career day and know the careers we can get into,” said Cooley.

The event continues Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

