Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men who died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County have been identified.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Brandon D. Hales and 33-year-old Willie J. Jones, both of Paulding.

Another driver, a 16-year-old girl, was also reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her condition is not known at this time.

According to a report from WTOK, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding.

The two men were reportedly traveling west and collided with a car driven by the minor, who was believed to have been driving to school.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.