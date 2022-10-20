Win Stuff
Hattiesburg schools partner with Forrest General for career fair

On Wednesday morning, middle school students in the Hattiesburg Public School District participated in a job fair through Forrest General Hospital.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Students rotated through 24 clinical and non-clinical stations, highlighting 40 employment areas, such as AAA ambulance, ICU and pharmacy.

Eric Steele, an employee with the school district, said it’s important to expose students early on to possible career paths.

“I think it’s important, especially to get kids at this age interested in things of this nature,” said Steele. “I think by the time you get to high school, maybe, it’s a little too late. Get them exposed early on.”

Phyllis Chambers, Chief Nursing Officer and vice president of Forrest General, said giving students the opportunity to speak with medical field employees can also show them the different available opportunities.

“Degree or no degree, they would have the opportunity to have on-the-job training for a lot of skill sets and jobs we have, and also those degree jobs as well,” said Chambers. “So it’s very important to catch them at an early age, so they will be able to decide their career paths.”

About 800 students from NR Burger Middle School attended the career fair.

