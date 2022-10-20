Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street.

Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.

“When you enter a roundabout, you want to stay to the right,” said Jarvis. “There is a yield when you first enter; you want to make sure there is no traffic that is coming on your left. You never want to turn left at a roundabout. You always want to stay on the right side and circle around until your exit. Then you will exit off and proceed to your location.”

Many residents said they approved of the roundabout, including Margaret Thomas of Hattiesburg.

“I think they are such an improvement,” said Margaret.

The roundabout is located by the Hattiesburg Public Library, and according to Samantha McCain, the chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg, it is the first of its magnitude in the city,

This is only the beginning of roundabouts in the Pine Belt, as another roundabout is already under construction on Hall Avenue.

