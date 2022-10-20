Hattiesburg police host annual Domestic Violence Vigil

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hattiesburg Police Department continued an annual tradition to honor and remember both DV victims and survivors.

The HPD hosted its annual Domestic Violence Vigil.

“They feel like they don’t have a voice, and we are giving them a voice,” said Lashaunda Buckhalter, a sergeant in the Special Victims Unit. “We are here with them at the end of the day. We will be their support system. You can call us any time of the day. No matter the time, we are here with you.”

Multiple guest speakers came to the podium to share their experiences with domestic violence and how they survived.

After the speeches, everyone who attended came up to a table and lit a candle in honor of domestic violence victims.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.