‘Gospel Sing’ set for Nov. 5 in Runnelstown

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Runnelstown community is sprinkling in a little gospel into its fundraising.

A ‘Gospel Sing’ is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Runnelstown Community Center.

The event will serve as this year’s “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser for the children of Perry County.

Food and drink will be available for a love offering.

For more information or anyone with an interest in singing, please contact Howard Beasley with “People for Christ” at (601) 520-0418

