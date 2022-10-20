Glendale Utility District under ‘boil-water’ notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 80 to 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a “boil-water” notice issued Thursday afternoon.

The notice was caused by a break in a water line on Anita Drive.

Customers along Anita and Pine drives are those affected by the line break.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Glendale Utility District will notify customers through news media, Facebook, Glendale Website and Glendale Alert System.

