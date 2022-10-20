Win Stuff
Forrest General hosts ‘Drop and Shop’ event to benefit cancer patients

As you start your holiday shopping, Forrest General Hospital wants you to remember cancer patients this season.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

The hospital’s Spirit of Women is holding its annual three-week Drop and Shop event, starting Nov. 1st. Participants are asked to drop off new cozy items like socks, beanies, mittens and scarves as they shop at participating local stores.

Fig Boutique owner Traci Goodwin said this event hits close to home.

“I’m personally a cancer survivor, so it’s very personal for me,” said Goodwin. “So in participating, I think it’s so important because when you give that hat, gloves, scarfs, when you give that to a cancer survivor, it’s more than just a hat or glove. It’s about someone thinking about you.”

Macy Knight, Spirit Girls coordinator said that in return for donating items, participants will receive tickets for discounts or special offers at the stores.

“I know I am participating in this event because I love to shop locally,” said Knight. “I think that’s super important. You get to support our patients that are undergoing treatment and kind of boost their morale during the holiday season.”

Knight asked shoppers to consider gifts for both men and women.

“The cancer center can sort through these will be for male patients, these will be for female, and then throughout the month of December, they can give these donations to patients as they go or as they see the needs fit,” said Knight.

Goodwin said that after receiving treatment at Forrest General’s Cancer Center, she knows how important it is to give back to the community.

“The biggest part of the journey is you’re thankful,” said Goodwin. “You’re thankful for every day that you have. You don’t take things for granted. You don’t take the people around you for granted. Every day that we have is a gift. I think when you go through something like breast cancer, you really hone into that.”

Drop and Shop will be from Nov. 1- 19th.

During Week 1 (Nov. 1-5), the event will be at locally-owned shops and boutiques in West Hattiesburg. Week 2 (Nov. 8-12) will be at locations in Midtown Hattiesburg, and Week 3 (Nov. 15-19) will be in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Local Stores participating are:

West Hattiesburg

  • Little Lane Children’s Boutique
  • Endless Summer Tan.Hair.Boutique
  • The Fit
  • Thyme Boutique
  • Simply Chic by Fetiche
  • Vibe Clothing Company
  • Accents Fine Homes and Interiors
  • Fig Boutique

Midtown

  • Legacy Lane Boutique
  • Funky Shoes
  • The Little Wine Shoppe
  • The Kitchen Table
  • FGH CAREing Expressions Gift Shop
  • Accents at Midtown

Downtown

  • Blooms Company
  • Twin Forks Wine + Provisions
  • Walnut Square Gifts and Stationary

