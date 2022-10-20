Forrest EMA & United Way seek to improve volunteer disaster response

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency and the United Way hope to improve volunteer response to local disasters.

Those two organizations hosted an informational meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, which brought together businesses, non-profits and state agencies to help develop a plan to better coordinate the response of volunteers and service organizations after a flood or tornado in the Hattiesburg area.

Organizers said one of the goals is to use volunteer labor more efficiently.

“We want to have a place where volunteers can come sign up and help, but we want to do it in an organized manner,” said Tracie Fowler, CEO of United Way of Southeast Mississippi. “And so, there will really be two tracks. There will be the tracks of the organizations who are responding and how they respond, but there will also be just unaffiliated - what we call unaffiliated volunteers - people who just say, ‘I want to help.’ So that’s what this is about; so there will really be two tracks to it.”

For now, Forrest County EMA and the United Way have agreed to hold quarterly meetings. The first will take place in January.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.