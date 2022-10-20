Win Stuff
Cool sunny weather expected today with highs in the upper 60s

WDAM 7 - Weather - Rex - 10/20/2022
By Rex Thompson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

Look for a nice day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to around 70. As we head into the overnight hours, expect lows to be in the lower 40s.

Friday promises to be a great day with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Great high school football weather is on tap for Friday night with no rain expected.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs around 80 and lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday and Monday look to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 60.

A chance for showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday and in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday.

