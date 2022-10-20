College application deadlines create stress for Pine Belt students

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - College application deadlines are lingering over the heads of thousands of students across the country, including those here in the Pine Belt.

The process can be challenging, often containing multiple parts beyond the application itself, like fees and supporting documentation or information that can be hard for students and parents to provide.

Callie Graves, a senior at Purvis High School, is one of the many students facing this process. As an involved student in organizations such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Educators Rising and Beta Club, Graves found starting the application process to be challenging.

“The college application process was really stressful at first, being a first child - not knowing what to do and my parents not knowing what to do,” Graves said. “So, a lot of help from my career and readiness teacher was really useful.”

Because applying to colleges can be difficult, local Pine Belt colleges want families to know that their doors are open for anyone to receive help with any application stage.

“We offer amazing opportunities for students to come and get help,” said Alden Bennett, an admissions counselor at The University of Southern Mississippi. “We set up appointments, we even have our financial aid team to help you do the FAFSA, we have admissions recruiters that host our daily campus tours, and we try to let students come in and get exposed to the university setting.”

Bennett advised that as time winds down for application submissions, students should remember to take it one step at a time.

November 1 is the priority deadline for most colleges and universities.

